Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

PRLB opened at $172.55 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.26.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

