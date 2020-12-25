Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.
PRLB opened at $172.55 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.26.
In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Proto Labs by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
