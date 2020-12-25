Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. Provident Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million.

PROV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.75. 7,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.54. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.