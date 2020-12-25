PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) & Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Critical Contrast

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oversea-Chinese Banking and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oversea-Chinese Banking 0 1 1 0 2.50 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oversea-Chinese Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Oversea-Chinese Banking pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Oversea-Chinese Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oversea-Chinese Banking N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oversea-Chinese Banking and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oversea-Chinese Banking $12.20 billion 2.65 $3.57 billion $1.64 9.25 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $6.63 billion 3.17 $1.95 billion N/A N/A

Oversea-Chinese Banking has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Volatility and Risk

Oversea-Chinese Banking has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk beats Oversea-Chinese Banking on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. The company has approximately 540 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds and retail state bonds; fire, health, and life insurance products; credit and corporate cards; e-banking services; cash management services; trade finance services, such as financial supply chain management, value chain, and bank guarantee and standby letters of credit services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction and hedging products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, and receiving bank services; and bankassurance, money transfer, and remittance services. As of 31 December 2019, it operated 2,817 branches, including 139 branch offices, 2,304 sub-branch offices, 140 cash offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 18,291 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

