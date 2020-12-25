PTT Public (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Shares Up 42.5%

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) shot up 42.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

PTT Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCHUY)

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the upstream and downstream petroleum, natural gas, and other related businesses in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

