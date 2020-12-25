Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $386,000 Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. CNA Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.