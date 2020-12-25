Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $358,000 in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $1,605,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $3,848,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $18,705,000.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of OSH opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.