Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,215 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 204.23 and a beta of 1.59. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $26.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

