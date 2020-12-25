Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 13,301 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -208.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TUP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.