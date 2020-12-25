Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,881. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,104,000 after purchasing an additional 183,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

