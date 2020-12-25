Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

