Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

HZNP stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,411 shares of company stock worth $10,003,215. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.