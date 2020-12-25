Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Raised by Analyst

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

KPTI opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,058 shares of company stock worth $3,591,384. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 412,570 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 359,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.