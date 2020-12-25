Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Decreased by Analyst

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 672,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,790,000 after acquiring an additional 184,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

