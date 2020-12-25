Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $327.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.64. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,383 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

