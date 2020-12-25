Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $338.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.88. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

