Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BECN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

Shares of BECN opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

