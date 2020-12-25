Qredit (XQR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 948.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Qredit has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 818.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001337 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

