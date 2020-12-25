Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $313.09 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00009245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $220.68 million and $313.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,021,652 coins and its circulating supply is 97,502,232 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

