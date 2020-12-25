Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Shares Up 0.8%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Quadient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

About Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY)

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Quadient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.