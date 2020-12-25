QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $161.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $93,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

