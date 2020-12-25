QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 15.9%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) shares traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.10 and last traded at $110.79. 26,404,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 7,201,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation manufactures and supplies lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company focuses on fundamental disruption in the energy storage sector. QuantumScape Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Jose, California.

