Quasarcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $922,462.59 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $922,462.59 and $15,651.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 45% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.