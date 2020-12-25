Qwertycoin One Day Volume Reaches $531,484.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $848,041.48 and approximately $531,484.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

