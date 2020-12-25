RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. RADCOM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $11.24.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

