Rebased Price Down 4.1% This Week (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Rebased has a total market cap of $146,917.86 and approximately $439.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rebased token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rebased has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00136485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00669648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00166207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00355154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00097694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00061388 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

