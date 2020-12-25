Rebased Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Rebased has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rebased token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004021 BTC on major exchanges. Rebased has a market capitalization of $148,699.08 and $345.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00135787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00685173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00150869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00359816 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00098602 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

