Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.91

Dec 25th, 2020

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $10.06. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 7,975 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

