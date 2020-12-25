reflect.finance Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $578,094.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00004535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00135209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00682037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00139291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00353246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00063925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00099548 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

