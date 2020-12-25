Ren (REN) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001101 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, UEX and IDEX. Ren has a market cap of $239.57 million and $28.38 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00324557 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00029850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi Global, Binance, UEX, Tidex, Kyber Network, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.