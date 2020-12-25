Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Receives €31.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.55 ($37.11).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of EPA:RNO traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €36.60 ($43.06). 379,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault SA has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.37.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

