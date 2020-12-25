renBTC Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. renBTC has a total market cap of $338.05 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renBTC has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for about $24,185.75 or 0.99967335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00133305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00665789 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00162335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00360896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00097398 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 13,977 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

