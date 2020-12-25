Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RSG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.23.

NYSE:RSG opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

