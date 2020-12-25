Request Price Hits $0.0294 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Coineal, GOPAX and Kyber Network. Request has a market cap of $29.44 million and $242,795.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00029648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, Huobi Global, WazirX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, GOPAX, KuCoin, Coineal, IDEX, Koinex, Bitbns, Binance, COSS, DDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

