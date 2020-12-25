Reviewing Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cambium Networks and Energous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 0 6 0 3.00 Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cambium Networks presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Energous.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 2.70% 21.92% 5.48% Energous -13,071.48% -171.68% -136.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambium Networks and Energous’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million 2.58 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -86.42 Energous $200,000.00 458.83 -$38.40 million ($1.27) -1.62

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 3.99, meaning that its stock price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Energous on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

