Reviewing Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) & First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Majestic Silver and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 3 2 0 2.40 Taseko Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus price target of $9.94, indicating a potential downside of 22.00%. Taseko Mines has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Taseko Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 7.75 -$40.47 million $0.04 318.50 Taseko Mines $249.40 million 1.47 -$40.23 million ($0.21) -6.19

Taseko Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -14.98% 1.96% 1.26% Taseko Mines -19.41% -17.35% -5.61%

Volatility & Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Taseko Mines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

