Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.76

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $6.50. Ricoh shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

