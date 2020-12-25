River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.69

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.69 and traded as high as $171.16. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at $166.50, with a volume of 16,521 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.42 million and a P/E ratio of 26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L)’s payout ratio is 78.13%.

In related news, insider James Barham acquired 12,900 shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,608 ($25,617.98).

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit