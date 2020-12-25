River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.69

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.69 and traded as high as $171.16. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at $166.50, with a volume of 16,521 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.42 million and a P/E ratio of 26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L)’s payout ratio is 78.13%.

In related news, insider James Barham acquired 12,900 shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,608 ($25,617.98).

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

