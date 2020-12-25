Robert Mckague Acquires 10,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) EVP Robert Mckague acquired 10,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tricida stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tricida by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 559,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,094,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 716,039 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 756.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 274,753 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

