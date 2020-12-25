Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) Shares Gap Up to $457.00

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $457.00, but opened at $476.00. Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) shares last traded at $476.00, with a volume of 9 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 442.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £349.96 million and a PE ratio of 16.08.

Get Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.