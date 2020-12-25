Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.16

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.16 and traded as high as $59.76. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 372,303 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCI.B. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

