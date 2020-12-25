Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $78.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STX. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.77.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,433. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

