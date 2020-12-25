Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Alico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Alico from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. Alico has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $236.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth about $1,397,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 41.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alico by 44.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

