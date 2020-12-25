Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 269.17 ($3.52).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

LON ROR opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 295.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Rotork plc has a 12-month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 342.30 ($4.47). The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

