Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) Shares Down 0.9%

Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $29.99. Approximately 31,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 31,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

