Russell Barwick Acquires 5,000 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) insider Russell Barwick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.90 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of A$19,475.00 ($13,910.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$4.88.

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

