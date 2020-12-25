SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.00 and traded as high as $451.00. SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at $451.00, with a volume of 965,833 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84.

About SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

