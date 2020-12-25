SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $451.00

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.00 and traded as high as $451.00. SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at $451.00, with a volume of 965,833 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84.

About SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH)

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SafeCharge International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SafeCharge International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit