SafeCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $233.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market cap of $603,620.40 and $233.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,148.26 or 1.00149675 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032666 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00020321 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00426116 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.62 or 0.00574884 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00143758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

