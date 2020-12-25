SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $603,315.39

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $603,315.39 and approximately $86.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,823.35 or 0.99955921 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00031741 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00426362 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00019795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00551153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00141158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

