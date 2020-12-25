Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SGMO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 149.4% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,579,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 946,386 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,508,000 after acquiring an additional 814,709 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 266.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 802,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after buying an additional 536,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 660,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 335,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

