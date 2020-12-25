Santander Downgrades Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) to Hold

Santander lowered shares of Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LRENY stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

